ALTON - The Oasis Women’s Center Trivia Night on Friday, June 10, should again be a great event for all who attend.

The trivia night is set at the Knights of Columbus Hall at the corner of 4th and George Streets. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and trivia starts at 7 p.m.

“Our Trivia Night is a major fundraiser for Oasis, and is even more vital in the current state budget crisis,” Tina Culp, one of the organizers of the event, said. “We are working with less staff and a lot less funding but continuing to help the adults and children who are victims of domestic violence is always our number one priority and we will do this this as long as we are able.

First prize at the event is $150; second prize is $100; third is $50. Carrollton Bank is sponsor of the Oasis event.

“We are very grateful to the members of our community who have rallied around Oasis. The Board and staff value their support immensely. Despite the funding issues, however, we want this evening to be fun for everyone and we will make sure it is a great event.”

There will be free beer, soda, popcorn and a silent auction at the event.

Cost is $120 per table for the event with a minimum of eight people.

Please reserve tables by calling 618-465-1978 or e-mailing tinaculp@oasiswomenscenter.com.

