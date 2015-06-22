ALTON – OASIS will present “Welcome to Medicare” from 1 to 3 p.m. Tuesday, July 14, in Alton Memorial Hospital’s cafeteria meeting rooms.

This free program focuses on topics important to people who will soon be eligible to enroll in Medicare for the first time. Presented in a straight forward manner, participants will receive an overview of Medicare Parts A & B, the Prescription Drug Plan (part D), Advantage Plans and Supplemental Plans (Medigap).

Additional topics include free Medicare Preventive and Wellness Services, and Medicare financial assistance programs such as the Medicare Savings Program and the Low Income Subsidy (Extra Help).

The expert presenters will also provide a synopsis of the Senior Health Insurance Plan (SHIP) counseling program and information on how to access their services. Handouts will be available and questions are encouraged. This program is not connected with any private insurance organization.

Space is limited, so please call 1-800-392-0936 to register.



