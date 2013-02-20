The Aging Eye

            Your vision can change as you age. Join in an interactive discussion with Kim Hoff, RPH, IDE, about risk factors, treatment and preventative measures of the most common aging eye diseases, including macular degeneration, cataracts and glaucoma. Keep your eyes in the best health possible for enjoying the beauty of life. This free program will be held in the cafeteria meeting rooms at Alton Memorial Hospital from 10 to 11;30 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 27, Call 800-392-0936 to register.

AARP Driver Safety Course

            Alton Memorial Hospital is hosting the AARP Driver Safety Course from 8 a.m. to noon Thursday, March 7 and Friday, March 8. Taught by certified AARP instructor Shirley Wheatley, the AARP Driver Safety Course is the nation’s largest refresher course for drivers of any age. Some insurance companies offer a discount to participants upon completion of the course. You must attend both sessions for certification. The fee is $12 for AARP members and $14 for non-members (checks payable to AARP) the day of training. The class will be held in the AMH cafeteria meeting rooms. Call 800-392-0936 to register.

 

