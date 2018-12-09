(Front Row) Eliza Pautz, Kim Zakrzewski, Annie Eades, Ali Davis (Back Row) Debbie Frakes, Angie Hillis, Dawn Steward, Laura Robinson

ALTON - Board members of the Older Adults Health Council (OAHC) presented a total of 299 donated blankets to the Senior Services Plus (SSP) Holiday Drive. The blankets will be gifted to all of the SSP Home Care Clients in Madison County this year.

Every year, the board votes to decide where to donate funds leftover from the biannual health fairs, and this year the OAHC recognized this need.

OAHC Treasurer Kim Zakrzewski said, "We wanted to give back to the senior citizens of Madison County. SSP's Home Care department was collecting various items and we thought that blankets would be both needed and appreciated."

The Older Adults Health Council was founded in 2008, and has been hosting health fairs in Madison County for over 10 years. For more information, visit www.facebook.com/ OlderAdultsHealthCouncil

