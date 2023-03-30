ST. LOUIS – The Metro East and St. Louis areas are preparing for the possibility of severe storms in the afternoon and evening hours on Friday.

The National Weather Service in St. Louis has said that severe thunderstorms are likely across parts of the area on Friday and currently the best time for severe storms is the afternoon and evening hours mainly between 2-9 p.m.

“All hazards will be possible, including tornadoes, damaging winds, and large hail,” the NWS said. “There is high confidence that the area will see at least scattered severe thunderstorms.”

The NWS said a strong low-pressure system before a cold front moves on Friday afternoon and evening.

Article continues after sponsor message

The NWS said after the severe EF-3 tornado that occurred at the Amazon Warehouse in Edwardsville with 150 mph winds in December 2021 that killed six workers, the area always needs to be prepared when high wind and storm conditions are predicted. Many of the victims were delivery drivers, who pulled into the facility just before the storm hit and frantically fled to a bathroom on the building’s south side.

“Review your tornado safety plan,” the NWS meteorology department said. “Based on what happened in Edwardsville in 2020, we know a tornado is something that definitely can hit and impact this area.”

Temperatures are predicted to drop from a high of 71 degrees to 39 degrees on Friday. Saturday should see a high of 54 degrees and cloudy conditions and Sunday is predicted 66 degrees as a high and sunny. Monday, temps are projected to rise to 74 degrees.

Tornadoes have been ripping across the U.S. recently with one hitting Rolling Fork, Mississippi, where an EF-4 tornado devastated the town. Twenty-one tornadoes tore through four states in the U.S. this past Friday and Sunday, killing 21 people in Mississippi alone.

See Amazon Warehouse Tornado overhead video by clicking here.

More like this: