Note: If anyone has any photos or video of the rotation that occurred Thursday night from Calhoun County to Bethalto, please e-mail news@riverbender.com or send it here with the story on Facebook.

ST. LOUIS - The National Weather Service in St. Louis reported some rotation was spotted by radar in Bethalto during a storm that hit the area around 7:30 p.m. on Thursday.

St. Louis NWS Meteorologist, Ben Herzog, said late Thursday night that Bethalto definitely had some rotation, but he seriously doubted it was a tornado.

“The rotation started in Winfield, Missouri, and skirted into Calhoun County across the Mississippi River to Bethalto,” Herzog explained. “It was disconnected from the storm and that tells me it was very likely not a tornado. It does not surprise me that people are reporting they saw it.

“There were two areas of storms - one draped across Central Illinois north of Bethalto, and the other from the west, and the two areas put out gust fronts,” he said. “A tornado needs to be tied into the thunderstorm. We were never convinced last night there was any threat the rotations would become a tornado.”

Wind gusts hit 40 to 50 mph in some locations Thursday night, Herzog said.

Herzog said the storm last night provided some strong rainfall for a period of time in certain areas, and it has been very efficient over the last week.

“We were a little surprised by the clear rotation on radar,” he said. “That area received about an inch of rain in an hour during the storm.”

