ALTON – The National Weather Service (NWS) in St. Louis has predicted flooding to crest in Alton and Grafton overnight Monday.

In Grafton, which is still declaring itself “open for business,” despite flooding closing a few local roadways, the crest is predicted to be around 25 feet – or moderate levels – around midnight Monday going into the early hours of Tuesday morning. This crest will be followed by a gradual falling of river levels lasting the course of the next couple weeks.

Alton will see a crest of around 26.8 feet Monday night, which is

considered minor, and is another tenth of a foot higher than it is now.

Article continues after sponsor message

Flooding in Hardin is expected to hit around 29.7 feet Tuesday, which is another tenth of a foot higher than where it is now.

Outside of flooding, the National Weather Service is dropping another f-bomb – frost. Meteorologist Jayson Gosselin said widespread frost is expected to the northwest of the Metro East, including Quincy. Counties such as Jersey, Greene, Macoupin and Calhoun are also under a frost advisory tonight. Just north of those counties, including in Springfield, there is a freeze advisory.

Gosselin said patchy frost may be possible in areas just north of the Riverbend, as Monday night into Tuesday morning temperatures are predicted to hover just above the freezing point. In fact, even with something of a warming trend coming for this weekend, temperatures are still expected to be 10-15 degrees below normal, he said.

“It's the coldest it's been since early to mid-April,” Gosselin said. “Cooler weather should continue, but not as cold as it's been today. By the weekend, it should warm into the upper 50s and lower 60s.”

The coldest temperatures of the week should occur Monday night into Tuesday morning, but temperatures from Wednesday night into Thursday may reach the mid-30s, as may temperatures projected for next Sunday morning.

Chris Rhodes also contributed to this story.

More like this: