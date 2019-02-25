ST. LOUIS – The National Weather Service (NWS) has released its spring flooding forecast, and to be honest, the results do not look great for river communities.

NWS Meteorologist Melissa Byrd said the first of the spring flooding outlooks was released recently, and it showed “significant flooding” as “likely” over the course of the next three months. When asked why the matter is simple: snow. Near the Mississippi River's source in Minnesota and Wisconsin, this winter has been especially snowy. In fact, Byrd said a blizzard hit that area Sunday, adding to the growing pile.

Article continues after sponsor message

When that snow melts, it will be moving downriver – toward the Riverbend. Additionally, the soil is too saturated to allow for much more moisture to be absorbed, meaning any further precipitation may turn into runoff and cause even more flooding in the next three months.

This flooding, though, is not predicted to happen in the extreme near future. Byrd said snowmelt in that region of the country usually occurs between mid-March and April, which is when the second flood forecast is predicted to be announced from the NWS.

As far as local precipitation is concerned, a wintry mix is expected to move into the area Wednesday. Byrd said the system is still two to three days outside of the area, and specific details are hard to pinpoint, but said the NWS was predicting some form of winter precipitation. As of now, that precipitation looks like it could be ice, freezing rain, or a combination of the two.

More like this: