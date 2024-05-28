ST. LOUIS - The National Weather Service in St. Louis released information today that detailed five tornadoes struck the St. Louis/Metro Illinois vicinity on Sunday, May 26, 2024.

The National Weather Service staff said one of the most notable tornadoes started in Oakville, Mo., and had a peak wind speed of 97 mph. That tornado tracked through Oakville and crossed the Mississippi River, uprooting trees and snapping large tree branches as well as damaging a carport and shed, and finished just west of Columbia, Mo. It was rated an EF-1 tornado and it occurred at 5:48 p.m. to 6:02 p.m. on May 26.

An EF-1 tornado is a described as one with moderate intensity with estimated wind speeds of 86 to 110 mph.

One of the closest tornadoes was estimated with a 90 mph wind speed in New Baden and was tracked through Damiansville and occasionally snapped large tree branches and removed a large portion of a commercial garage roof. That tornado was rated an EF-1 and came through at 6:35 p.m. to 6:44 p.m. on May 26. It also caused minor damage before lifting to the southeast of Damiansville.

The tornado in the Carlyle Lake area reached an estimated speed of 97 mph and had a path of 18.5 miles at 6:50-7:07 p.m. on May 26 and was rated an EF-1.

There were two tornadoes reported at Forbes Lake in Marion County.

One was 104 mph at 7:28 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. and touched down west of Forbes Lake, uprooting and snapping several trees.

The last reported tornado in the St. Louis area was in Forbes Lake in Marion at 7:29 p.m. to 7:35 p.m. and was 90 mph and was rated an EF-1.

The NWS said large hail also occurred in multiple places during the storm. The Maryville, IL., area reported golf-ball size hail for a brief period of time banging windows of some homes.

Thankfully, no injuries were reported in the various tornadoes.

