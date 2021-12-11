ST. LOUIS - After a review of radar and initial damages, National Weather Service in St. Louis Meteorologist Jon Carney said early Saturday he is confident the Amazon Warehouse building partial collapse has the signature of a tornado.

“We do have to survey to get wind speeds to officially label it a tornado,” he said.

Carney said one died and two were injured in what he described as a tornado that hit Defiance in St. Charles County, Mo. There was also likely a tornado the NWS has viewed on the radar in Fayette County just west of Ramsey Friday night, Carney said.

There was some reported wind damage near Coffeen in Montgomery County.

“We have a lot of weather reports here,” Carney said from both the Illinois and Missouri sides of the river. "It has been a very busy night."

John Hentrich also contributed to this story.

