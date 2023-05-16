ALTON - Alton Memorial Hospital extended congratulations to Janet Nunley of the ICU, who is Alton Memorial Hospital’s May Employee of the Month! She received the award on May 16 from Annette McCauley, manager of the ICU, and AMH President Dave Braasch.

Janet, the department’s vascular access nurse, was nominated by McCauley, who wrote that Janet “is a one-woman team."

"Her role is so critical to the care of our patients," McCauley said. "Her hard work, dedication, and attitude have made a significant impact and have contributed to the AMH goal of providing excellent care. Her patients and the staff tell me often how wonderful she is."

