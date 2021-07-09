SPRINGFIELD– The Illinois Department of Agriculture is seeking individualsfor seasonal employment at the Illinois and Du Quoin State Fairs. Temporary employees are needed for the following areas: maintenance, customer service, cashier, ticket sales, grandstand ticket takers, and security. The Du Quoin State Fair is also hiring tram drivers and parking staff. Temporary employee pay is $11/hour.

Please submit application via email to: AGR.SeasonalHires@illinois.gov Paper Applications for Springfield may be dropped off at 801 E. Sangamon Avenue Springfield, IL 62702, inside Gate 11 of the Illinois State Fairgrounds. Paper applications for DuQuoin can be dropped off at the Administration Office’s reception area located on the main floor of the grandstand during business hours.

For questions, please contact the IDOA Bureau of Human Resources

at AGR.SeasonalHR@illinois.gov or 217-785-5099.

Illinois Department of Agriculture 2021 Seasonal Hire Employment Application

