ALTON - An upcoming goal-setting workshop encourages community members to set goals and develop an action plan to conquer them.

Abigail Parker with Nourished Revival will host the workshop from 9:30–10:30 a.m. on Saturday, June 22, 2024, at Party on Broadway in Alton. The event will encourage people to think about their goals for the year and the roadblocks that are in the way. Parker hopes to help participants feel more empowered to reach their goals.

“It’s halfway through the year, and typically people are thinking about their goals and improving themselves in December, January, and then it’s like, where are you at now? Have you thought about those goals? Have you met those goals?” Parker explained. “It’s a great time to reassess, and if you didn't reach those goals, let’s talk about what's getting in your way from actually reaching those goals. Let’s make those real for you.”

Tickets cost $10, and you can buy tickets online or text “GOAL” to 217-851-7447 to reserve your spot. Parker added that the workshop is a great place for people who know what they want, but it’s also welcoming to those who don’t have a specific goal in mind but want to improve their lives.

Participants will talk with each other and Parker about their objectives. They will also fill out paperwork that’s meant to guide them through goal-setting and creating an action plan.

“I’m really excited to make this interactive and just try to help people on that individual support level and talk through things,” Parker said. “You’re going to get to walk through the process where you can actually see it written out. I think that’s another thing that’s important with goals is if you’re just thinking about it, you don’t necessarily actually put in the action that’s needed and realize what’s going on, so we’re going to actually map out your goal and an action plan to get you there.”

Nourished Revival and Parker are also offering free health assessments through the month of June. Clients can take the online health assessment, then schedule a time to meet with Parker to discuss their health concerns. There are only eight slots open this month, so text “HEALTH” to 217-851-7447 to reserve your spot today.

For Parker, it’s important to treat the whole person instead of just focusing on a symptom. She hopes the health assessments will allow people to discover why they might be struggling and how to improve their health.

“Medicine and doctors have their place, but they are trained to look at symptoms and almost treat a person as a symptom,” she said. “What I love to do is look at the person, what are you going through, what is actually causing that? So we’re not just putting a band-aid on your symptom. I want to look at what’s actually going on in your life that may be contributing to how you're feeling so we can fix that and make you feel better.”

When Parker isn’t leading workshops or hosting one-on-one assessments, she can be found at Rosewood Chiropractic Clinic, where she offers free walk-in nutrition consultations. These consultations are open to anyone who wants to learn more about nutrition and their own health.

“Anybody can walk in,” she added. “If you are struggling with your nutrition, how you’re eating, if you have health questions, you can come in and talk to me and we will see if it’s possible for me to help you, or it’s just always nice to have that person to kind of talk to and understand what you’re going through.”

For more information about Nourished Revival and their offerings, visit their official website at NourishedRevival.com or their Facebook page. To learn more about the goal-setting workshop, check out the official Facebook event page.

