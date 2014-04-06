Mayor Alan Winslow announced around noon on Sunday April 6 that crews were replacing a damaged valve in the main water supply line.  To ensure that proper water pressure was maintained, the Village connected to the City of Wood River’s water system.

As a result, customers may experience some cloudiness in their water today but, at this juncture, there is no need to boil water.

The Village of Bethalto thanks the City of Wood River for their help!

