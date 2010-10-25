October 25, 2010 – Starting on November 1, 2010, Sheppard, Morgan and Schwaab, Inc. will be conducting a physical survey of portions of the City of Alton’s sanitary sewer system. This study will involve the opening and inspecting of manholes in the streets and easements. An important task of the survey will be the performance of “SMOKE TESTING” of sewer lines to locate breaks and defects in the sewer system. It is expected that the testing will take approximately 2 weeks.



Sheppard, Morgan and Schwaab, Inc will be conducting sanitary sewer smoke testing on the following streets: Miami Avenue, Buena Vista Drive, Forest Drive, Hollywood Avenue, Shady Place, Arbor Drive, Herbert Street, Oak Drive, Leo Avenue, Richmond Lane, Milton Road, Milton Drive, Robert Avenue, Oakwood Avenue, Lincoln Street, Donnelly Street, Duco Street, Edgewood Avenue, Fernwood Avenue, Rixon Street, Batson Drive, and Oakland Avenue.

Individual notices will be distributed to all residences prior to testing of the sanitary sewer. For additional information please contact the City of Alton at 618-463-3530.

