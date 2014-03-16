PLEASE TAKE NOTICE THAT the corporate authorities of the Village of Bethalto will receive sealed bids for the purchase, under the successful bid, of the fee simple interest in the following real property:

Lot Numbered Seventy-five (75) in First to Fairfield Annex in the West One Half (1/2) of the Northeast Quarter (1/4) of Section Number 11, in Township Number Five North, Range Number 9 West of the Third Principal Meridian, as the same appears from plat thereof recorded in the Recorder’s Office of Madison County, in Plat Book 17 Page 44. Excepting therefrom all that part thereof previously conveyed to the State of Illinois. Subject to all easements, restrictions and reservations of record.

Permanent Parcel ID #: 19-2-08-11-07-203-006

which property is generally located a 75 N Lincoln St., Cottage Hills, Illinois, 62018 and is currently devoted to vacant land.

Bids for the purchase of the aforesaid interest in the above-described property are hereby invited and will be received by the Village Clerk at Bethalto Village Hall between the hours of 9:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. until 10:00 a.m. on April 7, 2014. Said proposals shall be addressed to:

Board of Trustees

Village of Bethalto

c/o Village Clerk

213 North Prairie

Bethalto, IL 62010

and shall bear the legend “PROPOSAL FOR SALE OF 75 N. LINCOLN ST., COTTAGE HILLS, IL 62018” and the name and address of the bidder.

All bids received will be publicly opened and read aloud at the regular meeting of the board of trustees of the Village of Bethalto at 7:15 p.m. on April 7, 2014.

A contract may be awarded to the highest bidder whose bid is found to be in the best interests of the Village of Bethalto. The board of trustees reserves the right to reject any and all bids and to waive any informalities or irregularities in the bidding. The board of trustees further reserves the right to review and study any and all bids and to make a contract award within 30 days after the bids have been opened and publicly read.

Copies of the bidding documents may be obtained at the office of the Village Clerk

Sue Lowrance, Village Clerk

Village of Bethalto

