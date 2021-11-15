MADISON COUNTY - NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN to all interested citizens and parties that the Madison County Vocational Adjunct Counseling will hold a Public Hearing on Thursday, December 16, 2021, at 9:00 a.m. in the Madison County Regional Office of Education #41 Board Room for the purpose of reviewing the Madison County Vocational Adjunct Counseling Fiscal Year 2021-2022 Budget.

The public is encouraged to attend the in-person Public Hearing. During the Public Hearing all interested citizens will be given an opportunity to provide written and oral comments regarding the Counsel’s FY 2021-2022 Budget.

A copy of the MCVAC’s Fiscal Year 2021-2022 budget will be available for public inspection on the Regional Office of Education #41 website, www.roe41.org on November 15, 2021. Questions regarding the budget can be directed to Madison County Regional Office of Education #41 Assistant Superintendent, Dr. Tricia Blackard (tcblackard@co.madison.il.us).

The notice is given and the Public Hearing is being held pursuant to the laws of the State of Illinois.

Dr. Tricia Blackard, Assistant Superintendent

Madison County Regional Office of Education #41

