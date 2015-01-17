As social media continued to “update” the St. Louis Cardinals interest and “conversations” in trading for a starting pitcher, General Manager John Mozeliak addressed the topic on Saturday afternoon–clearly stating the team is not in that market.

“A lot of rumors, a lot of speculation,” began Mozeliak. “Obviously we have been an organization that tends to be opportunistic if something should arise but at this point, I don’t feel like we need to do that. I also feel like we have a little more depth than people feel or give us a credit for. Somebody like a Marco Gonzales I certainly think can pitch in the big leagues. I also think somebody like Tyler Lyons gets overlooked. So I feel there is some depth for the Cardinals and at this point, no, we’re not actively shopping.”

A few minutes later, Mozeliak echoed those comments during a Q&A session with fans in the main room of the Winter Warm-Up. Starting pitching was brought up in three successive questions, each time Mozeliak found a different way to say it would not be happening. One fan even mentioned that Bill DeWitt Jr. had described getting Scherzer “as a long shot” to which Mozeliak responded “even longer” and again explained the Cardinals would rely on the depth of already in the organization.

A couple of other quick notes from Mozeliak…

With both sides having filed their salary figures, a resolution on the contract for Jon Jay is expected.

Medical reports on the offseason for Jaime Garcia have been very positive, but Mozeliak was still not sure how that will translate into the regular season.

When asked to forecast the Cardinals starting outfield in 2018, Mozeliak offered Heyward, Sierra, and Grichuk or Piscotty.