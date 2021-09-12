GRAFTON - Grafton Mayor Michael Morrow described the 9-11 Memorial Ceremony at the large Grafton flag on Saturday, September 11, 2021, as “emotional,” and said: “there wasn’t a dry eye in the house.”

A large patriotic crowd was in attendance for the 9-11 Memorial Ceremony in Grafton, coordinated by Mayor Morrow, Grafton’s active Veterans Committee, and the American Legion Post #648.

The City Of Grafton and the American Legion Post #648 hosted the 9-11 Ceremony to commemorate the 20th anniversary of September 11, 2021, terrorist attacks in New York at the World Trade Center, the Pentagon in Washington, D.C., and aboard Flight 93 that crashed in Shanksville, Pennsylvania. The event took place at the large Grafton flag at 8:30 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 11.

“It was the 20th anniversary of the attacks of the Twin Towers, the Pentagon, and an airplane overtaken by terrorists with the plot spoiled when passengers took it back over,” Morrow said. “It is important to never forget for the people who were involved and those who lost loved ones."

Jersey Community High School band, directed by Erin Bittles, performed from 8:30 a.m. to 8:46 a.m. on September 11 in Grafton.

Article continues after sponsor message

There was a moment of silence to signify the time when the first plane hit the World Trade Center's North Tower in New York City. Pastor Tom Foster, a Coast Guard veteran, and Pastor Rob Cleeton, a Marine veteran from Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church of Medora, offered prayers followed by remarks from the Commander of American Legion Post #648 and Mayor Morrow.

At 9:03 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 11, another moment of silence was observed to signify the second plane hit the South Tower of the World Trade Center in 2001. After that moment of silence, the honor guard fired a 21-gun salute, followed by Taps, ending the commemoration. Morrow said some observed the ceremony from their boats on river waters near Grafton.

Several from the 9-11 ceremony attended a free fish fry hosted by the veterans at Grafton American Legion Post #648.

More like this:

Related Video: