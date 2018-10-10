EDWARDSVILLE – Junior forward Mattie Norton scored twice in the first ten minutes of the match, while sophomore Rachel Goebel added an insurance goal just past the halfway mark of the second half to help Edwardsville to a 3-1 field hockey win over Ladue, Mo., Tuesday evening at Tiger Stadium.

The win improved the Tigers’ record to 5-8-1 on the year with four games remaining in the regular season.

“I was pleased with the girls’ efforts against Ladue,” said Edwardsville head coach Jaimee Phegley. “We scored very early on in the game with an unassisted goal by junior Mattie Norton, and then quickly after she got another one to keep the momentum and excitement going. Our connecting passes today allowed the girls to move well down the field, create several scoring opportunities and maintain control of the game through the first half.”

Phegley also gave much credit to both her defense and goaltending.

“Leah Griffin, our junior goalie, played a strong first half,” Phegley said, “and Anna Farrar, our senior goalie, was able to keep the balls out of the goal. The defense played well today, and communicated throughout the game. Overall, very happy to see us finish the plays and just get the ball in the goal after struggling to come ahead the last few games.”

It was very much a team effort that created Norton’s first goal after approximately five minutes, as the connecting passes were true and Norton’s shot found the goal to give Edwardsville a 1-0 lead. The Tigers immediately doubled on Norton’s second goal five minutes later, much in the same way as the first goal, as the Tigers doubled their advantage to 2-0. The Rams cut the lead in half at 14:39 of the half off a free hit which resulted in a scramble in front of goal. Lienne Childs got the loose ball and put it home to make it 2-1. The Rams almost drew level three minutes later with a good opportunity, but the shot went wide right. The Tiger defense was strong in front of goal, thwarting another Ladue chance later on, and the half ended 2-1 in favor of Edwardsville.

The Rams had some good chances as the second half got underway, especially on a pair of short corner hits, but were turned back by on a nice save by Farrar and a stout defense. Their best chance came on a breakaway, but Emily Ingram’s shot went wide. Farrar made another nice stop on a shot two minutes later, then the Tigers had a great chance in close, but a connecting pass just failed to click.

The Tigers added their insurance goal at 20:07 off of a scramble in front of the Ladue net after a free hit. Goebel hit a shot that just sneaked past the Rams’ goalie into the lower right corner of the goal to give Edwardsville a 3-1 lead. The Tigers later had a great chance that was stopped by the Ladue goalie, and Farrar made another great save shortly after off a Rams’ chance to preserve the 3-1 Tiger win.

Edwardsville plays back-to-back games on Thursday and Friday, hosting Kirkwood in a 5:30 start, then travels to Marquette in Chesterfield, Mo., on Friday afternoon. The Tigers are at home in their final two regular season games, Oct. 16 against Westminster Christian and Oct. 19 against Lafayette.

Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.

