JERSEYVILLE – September 17th through the 27th Jersey State Bank hosted a social media contest urging our local communities to vote for their favorite FFA Chapter. Entrants were allowed one entry per email address per day. All together we had 4,266 entrants and 10,037 entries total.

North Greene’s FFA Chapter received 3,577 votes coming in 1st place. Southwestern placed second receiving 3,352 votes, and Carrollton came in third place receiving 1,615 votes. Jersey State Bank has always strived to invest in the progress of our communities and we’re proud to see that our local communities showed their appreciation for our FFA Chapters and truly understand the importance of investing in our agricultural communities.

“I would like to thank everyone that participated in our contest” said Mark Schaefer, Executive Vice President and Chief Lending Officer at Jersey State Bank. “The FFA chapters work very hard and do so much for our communities. We are proud to have the opportunity to appreciate them and show them how much the community appreciates what they do.”

Jersey State Bank, the only locally owned Bank in Jersey County, has a long history of providing financial products and services to Jersey County and the surrounding area. Established in 1903, the Bank has assets in excess of $140 million and currently two offices to serve its customers in Jerseyville and Grafton.

