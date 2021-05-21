WHITE HALL - North Greene IHSA Bass Fishing state qualifiers Mick Hallock and Zack Tucker have achieved a first for the school.

The pair are competing in the IHSA state tourney on Friday and Saturday at Carlyle Lake.

North Greene Athletic Director Bret Berry said the pair did an outstanding job at the sectional at Lake Jacksonville to qualify and look forward to the state competition.

“North Greene has always performed well in bass fishing, but never had a team make it to state, so we are really excited about this,” Berry said. "We are very proud of both boys."

Berry said with the nearby lakes, ponds, river, it is not difficult to find a hole to practice fishing skills.

