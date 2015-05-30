North Greene's Logan Ross came as close as someone can get from winning a state championship on Saturday at Eastern Illinois University in Charleston, placing second with one more miss than the first-place winner, but still clearing 6-10.

Noah Adams of Macon also cleared 6-10 for the first place victory.

Both Ross and Adams attempted 6-11, but failed to clear the height.

Ross was poised the entire time, despite the wet conditions. He said he has been in communication with Illinois State University about attending there next track and field season.

Ross said performing in front of that many people at state is simply "an adrenaline rush" and he was proud of his effort and to represent North Greene and Greene County on Saturday.