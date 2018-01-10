WHITE HALL - North Greene defeated Brussels 62-38 Tuesday night in the Lady Spartan Classic.

Sara McEvers had 15 points for North Greene, Bree Barnard had 13 points. Lakeleigh Brown added 12 points for the Lady Spartans. Kinder had 10 points for Brussels.

Pittsfield slides by North Greene

Pittsfield nipped North Greene 44-40 in the Lady Spartan Classic at North Greene on Monday night.

Bayer led Pittsfield with 17 points, with Pepper adding 15 points. Lakeleigh Brown led North Greene with 18 points, with Madlilyn Gilmore and Madi McClenning each scoring eight.

North Greene head girls coach Jim Roesch said his team’s intensity was much better on Monday.

“We talked about having to shut down their inside game and we did an outstanding job on that and shut down their outside shots,” he said. “I told the girls this shows we can play with anybody if they keep their heads.”

