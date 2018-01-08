Monday 1/8/18
5:00PM Pittsfield vs. North Greene (HS West Gym)
6:30PM Greenfield/NW vs. Litchfield (HS West Gym)
6:30PM Western/Payson vs. South County (JH East Gym)

Wednesday 1/10/18
5:00PM Triopia vs. West Central (JH East Gym)
6:30PM Pittsfield vs. Brussels (JH East Gym)
8:00PM Triopia vs. Madison (JH East Gym)

Article continues after sponsor message

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

More like this:

Aug 22, 2023 - Carrollton Sweeps Group C, McGivney Takes Two Of Three To Kick Off Roxana Volleyball Tournament

Aug 11, 2023 - Rebuilding Oilers Will Be “Just Fine” – Young Team Hoping To Be Competitive

Aug 25, 2023 - Week 1: Area High School Football Schedule

Aug 23, 2023 - Host Shells Win Group A, Calhoun Takes Group B As Semifinal Parings Are Determined In Roxana Volleyball Invitational

Sep 2, 2023 - City Heads West To Take on Sporting Kansas City In “Soccer Capital” Clash

 