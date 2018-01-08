North Greene Girls Tourney time changes are announced
January 8, 2018 9:32 AM
Monday 1/8/18
5:00PM Pittsfield vs. North Greene (HS West Gym)
6:30PM Greenfield/NW vs. Litchfield (HS West Gym)
6:30PM Western/Payson vs. South County (JH East Gym)
Wednesday 1/10/18
5:00PM Triopia vs. West Central (JH East Gym)
6:30PM Pittsfield vs. Brussels (JH East Gym)
8:00PM Triopia vs. Madison (JH East Gym)
