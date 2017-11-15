PIASA - North Greene and Southwestern battled to the end of a girls basketball contest Tuesday night, with the Spartans escaping with a 44-41 win at Piasa.

North Greene’s LaKeleigh Brown had 21 points in the game to top all scorers. Madison Evans and Madison McClenning collected eight and six points, respectively. Southwestern’s Lexy Hall paced the Piasa Birds with 15 points. Korrie Hopkins and Abbey Burns added 11 points each.

The Spartans’ coach Jim Roesch said he was proud of how his girls kept up their intensity through the entire contest even with a young group.

The coach said he thought his team was somewhat tired from a previous night’s matchup against Brussels, but overall held up well late in the game against a quality Southwestern group.

“We built up a little cushion and we were a little shaky, but we held on,” he said.

“I think our composure will come from playing ball games,” Southwestern head coach Steve Wooley said. “We have some younger kids we didn’t have the composure to pull the game off against North Greene.”

OTHER TUESDAY GIRLS BASKETBALL ROUNDUP

McGIVNEY CATHOLIC 65, MADISON 35: McGivney Catholic opened their girls basketball season with a 65-35 win over Madison Tuesday night in the Dupo Cat Classic; the win put the Griffins into a winner's bracket semifinal against Roxana, 45-20 winners Tuesday over the host Tigers, at 7:30 p.m. Thursday; the final is set for 3:30 p.m. Saturday.

Madison Webb led the Griffins with 19 points; Anna McKee followed with 12 points, Faith Robbins with nine and Caitlyn Pendall with seven. Tamara Anderson led the Trojans with 11 points, with Tamala Anderson right behind with 10 points and Pierra Barbee with seven.

ROXANA 45, DUPO 20: Roxana got out to a 28-4 halftime lead and went on to defeat Dupo 45-20 in an opening-round contest of the Dupo Cat Classic season-opening tournament in Dupo Tuesday; the win put the Shells in a championship semifinal game at 7:30 p.m. Thursday against McGivney Catholic.

Emma Lucas led the Shells with 24 points, with Kylie Winfree adding eight and Taylor Nolan six; Annalese Gill led the Tigers with six points.

