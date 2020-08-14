? Football is off until spring at North Greene High School.

WHITE HALL- North Greene High School Athletic Director Brett Berry announced Thursday that the North Greene School Board and Administration made the decision on athletics, that while our district is on Full Remote Learning due to the rapid surge in COVID-19 cases in the community, that all extra-curricular activities will not take place at minimum until Sept. 11, 2020.

"The North Greene School Board will revisit the need for our Remote Learning plan after Labor Day to determine where our community is at with the COVID-19 Pandemic," he said. "In regards to junior high baseball and softball, that would leave us two games, and a possible regional available if we were to return to in-person learning.

"Cross Country could possibly get a big chunk of their season. I will keep everyone up to date, as things progress, and we gain more information. Please do your very best to keep our student athletes head's up, and help them hold on to the hope that things will get better."

