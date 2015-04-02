The Easter spirit was in the air at North Elementary School on Thursday for the Kindergarten Easter Parade.

Kindergarten students modeled their homemade, creative Easter hats/bonnets at the parade. Parents and special guests in the audience cheered the students on.

“Each kindergarten teacher read a description of the student’s hat/bonnet as they walked the runway,” said North Elementary School Principal Tiana Montgomery. “

Montgomery said it was definitely a fun kid for the kids who participated in the Easter event.

“I think the kids received several things out of today’s performance,” Montgomery said. “I think the learned being artistic/creative with their bonnet making, learned how to work together in a large group setting, and I think the kids enjoyed seeing one another's bonnets and how different and unique each person and bonnet can be.”

