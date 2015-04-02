North Elementary kindergarten students modeled their homemade Easter hats/bonnets at a parade at the school on Thursday. (Photos by Dan Brannan)

The Easter spirit was in the air at North Elementary School on Thursday for the Kindergarten Easter Parade.

Kindergarten students modeled their homemade, creative Easter hats/bonnets at the parade. Parents and special guests in the audience cheered the students on.

“Each kindergarten teacher read a description of the student’s hat/bonnet as they walked the runway,” said North Elementary School Principal Tiana Montgomery. “

Montgomery said it was definitely a fun kid for the kids who participated in the Easter event.

“I think the kids received several things out of today’s performance,” Montgomery said. “I think the learned being artistic/creative with their bonnet making, learned how to work together in a large group setting, and I think the kids enjoyed seeing one another's bonnets and how different and unique each person and bonnet can be.”

