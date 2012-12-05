The North Alton Godfrey Business Council will host the 7th Annual Breakfast With Santa on Saturday, December 8th from 8:00-11:00 A.M. at the Knights of Columbus Hall, 1713 Stamper Lane, Godfrey, Illinois. Forty-four Council members are serving as Sponsors for this event which will feature a Festive Breakfast Buffet served by the Godfrey Meat Market 8:00 until 10:00 A.M. Santa will arrive at 8:30 A.M. receiving children and adults to listen to their many Christmas wishes. Pictures will be taken! Jim on Keys will fill the air with Holiday music for listening and singing with additional entertainment including a majic show puppeteers, balloon characters, and a choral group.

Admission is by advance reservation which must be received by December 5th. Tickets are priced at $13.00 per adult, $7.00 per child, ages 6 through 12 with children under 6 free.

Article continues after sponsor message

Please send remittances to NAGBC, P.O. Box 306, Godfrey, Illinois, 62035, including name, address, and telephone number along with a recap of attendees. Remittance forms may be obtained at the Godfrey Parks & Recreation Department, Village of Godfrey, or clipping the remittance form which appeared in The Advantage November 14th advertisement or which will appeared in The Telegraph ads of November 21st or 28th. Information concerning this Community Inspired Event may be obtained by calling (618) 466-1483.

Come one, come all! Join your friends and those local North Alton Godfrey Business Council Members who make this and enjoyable way to start the Holidays!

More like this: