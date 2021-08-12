GODFREY - When one reflects on legacies, few in the Riverbend region can top Norma Glazebrook of Godfrey, who died at age 89, Monday, August 9, 2021.

Norma and her husband, Bob, are responsible for changing the face of the Village of Godfrey with their Glazebrook Park, now a treasure for area residents, and the Glazebrook Heights Subdivision.

A friend of Norma's on Facebook said: "Much of the Riverbend's history is because of this lady and her family. She was responsible for the donation of the land now used by so many every day at Glazebrook Park in Godfrey. God bless, Norma."

Another friend said: "Thank you for all your contributions to our community. You certainly made a difference in each of our lives."

In 2016, Norma was honored as one of the parade marshals for the 1000th anniversary Alton Halloween Parade. She also was the Alton Halloween Parade marshal in 1961 during her national acclaim with her drill/twirling team the Piasa Indians.

Norma and her husband, Robert, married in February of 1973.

Norma achieved fame in her youth when she obtained a national championship in baton twirling. She and her Piasa Indians drill/twirling team/color guard won a national VFW title in 1964 and a World Fair championship in 1965. Norma inspired her baton girls to huge achievements and forever stayed in touch with many, she had coached. She said she loved those who participated with the Piasa Indians. Norma has always been active in both the Alton and Godfrey areas with community service.

In a previous interview with Riverbender.com a few years back, she said it was “fantastic” returning as a parade marshal 55 years after her first time.

“I was sitting on the south side of the float with parade marshals,” she said. “It was fun, every once in a while someone would yell, ‘Hey Norma!’ and I enjoyed it. I got to talk with a lot of my old friends. I have never in my life seen such a crowd as was there this year.”

Village of Godfrey Mayor Mike McCormick said Glazebrook Park was Norma's vision and today is one of the premier parks in the Midwest.

Article continues after sponsor message

"Saturday is a prime example, on one end of the park we will have a car show with 200 vehicles, and at the other end of the park playing baseball games on every field. Norma started Glazebrook Park with her vision. Through the years, it has grown. Godfrey should always be thankful for what Norma Glazebrook has done for this community."

Glazebrook Park has had many additions over the years and in recent times, there has been significant expansion with the new turf soccer fields and baseball and softball fields.

McCormick said Norma was on the Village of Godfrey's Park Board until her death.

Norma vividly remembered the days of yesteryear with the Piasa Indians until the end of her life. Norma started the Piasa Indians Baton Twirling Drill Team in 1951, a group that competed and traveled throughout the U.S. for fairs, parades, and competitions.

Norma marched in her first Halloween Parade in 1946 as a baton twirler and then in 1950 marched for the first time with her newly organized group, the Piasa Indians. The Piasa Indians marched with her each year until 1972 and continued until disbanding in 1975. She retired from the Piasa Indians in 1972.

In the previous interview, Norma said she loved Alton and Godfrey and was glad she made it her lifetime home. She was also an Alton High School graduate. Norma said this area was the only place she truly wanted to spend her life.

“My husband died in 1995 and after the funeral and everything settled down, my family asked if I would want to live in Arizona or Florida and I said, ‘Let’s get one thing straight, I was born and raised in Alton, and this is my home.’

"I wanted to stay here. I love it here. I was raised in Middletown on Brown Street in Alton. It is a wonderful place.”

Because of Norma's endless contributions to the region, both Alton and Godfrey are definitely better places to live, work and raise a family.

See Obituary:

https://www.riverbender.com/obits/details/norma-jean-glazebrook-alton-obituary-20246.cfm

More like this: