Name: Nora Lee Hartnett

Parents: April N. and B. Jacob Hartnett of Alton

Birth weight: 7 lbs

Birth Length: 18 1/2 inches long

Time : 12:45pm

Date: Sunday October 1st 2017

Hospital: Alton Memorial Hospital

Siblings: Owen (3)

Grandparents: Glen "Bert" Williams Marcia Lee Williams-recently passed Bradley Hartnett and Michele Allen

 