Non-toxic shot requirements in effect at additional Illinois hunting sites for 2018-19 dove, controlled pheasant, and upland hunting seasons
SPRINGFIELD – As they head to the field this fall, the Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR) reminds hunters of new requirements for use of non-toxic shot at a number of IDNR sites for dove, controlled pheasant, and upland game hunting, effective for the 2018-19 season.
Many IDNR sites have required use of non-toxic shot in recent years. Lead shot has been banned for waterfowl hunting by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service since 1991. Non-toxic shot is required for use at all IDNR sites for hunting waterfowl, coots, snipe, and rail.
The 2018-19 Illinois Dove Hunting Season opens on Sept. 1. IDNR is implementing the required use of non-toxic shot during dove hunting season at these IDNR sites this year:
Coffeen Lake State Fish and Wildlife Area (SFWA);
Copperhead Hollow SFWA;
Crawford County SFWA;
Dixon Springs State Park;
Edward R. Madigan SFWA;
Harry Babe Woodyard State Natural Area (SNA);
Jim Edgar Panther Creek SFWA;
Kickapoo SRA;
Lake Le-Aqua-Na SRA;
Middle Fork SFWA;
Pere Marquette State Park;
Ramsey Lake State Park;
Ray Norbut SFWA;
Shelbyville SFWA;
Siloam Springs State Park;
Siloam Springs SP/Buckhorn Unit;
Weinberg-King State Park.
IDNR is implementing the required use of non-toxic shot for Controlled Pheasant Hunting at five additional sites this year:
Des Plaines SFWA;
Horseshoe Lake State Park (Madison Co);
Jim Edgar Panther Creek SFWA;
Silver Springs SFWA;
Mackinaw River SFWA.
IDNR is also implement the required use of non-toxic shot for Upland Hunting seasons at a number of additional sites this year:
Anderson Lake SFWA;
Banner Marsh SFWA;
Big Bend SNA;
Bradford Pheasant Habitat Area (PHA);
Crawford Co. SFWA;
Cretaceous Hills SNA;
Double T SFWA;
Horseshoe Lake State Park (Madison Co.);
Jim Edgar Panther Creek SFWA;
Mackinaw SFWA;
Marshall SFWA;
Mautino SFWA;
Sam Parr SFWA;
Sand Ridge State Forest/Sparks Pond and Rollo;
Sanganois SFWA;
Victoria PHA;
Whitefield PHA.
IDNR reminds hunters to check Hunter Fact Sheets posted on the IDNR website for information on site-specific hunting season information and regulations, as other sites not listed above require non-toxic shot: https://www.dnr.illinois.gov/hunting/FactSheets/Pages/default.aspx
Additional information on hunting regulations in Illinois can be found in the Illinois Digest of Hunting and Trapping Regulations 2018-2019:
https://www.dnr.illinois.gov/hunting/Pages/HuntingTrappingDigests.aspx
