SPRINGFIELD – Non-residents planning to hunt this fall during the Illinois Archery Deer and Fall Archery Turkey seasons, along with non-resident youth planning to hunt during the Illinois Youth Firearm Deer Season and Archery Deer Season, will need to purchase those permits over-the-counter (OTC).

As part of the transition to a new Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR) license and permit system during 2021, online sales of certain non-resident hunting permits are not available for those seasons this fall.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

Non-resident permits for those seasons can be purchased beginning Aug. 3, 2021 at IDNR license and permit vendors located throughout the state. An agent locator can be found on the IDNR website at https://www.exploremoreil.com/agentlocator.

For more information on Illinois hunting season dates and regulations, check the IDNR website at https://www2.illinois.gov/dnr/hunting/Pages/default.aspx.

More like this:

Nov 28, 2023 - Macoupin County Records Highest Area Deer Harvest Totals In First Weekend Of Firearm Season

Sep 27, 2023 - Drone Use For Hunting Prohibited In Illinois, IDNR Reminds Hunters

Dec 12, 2023 - More Than 76,000 Deer Harvested During Illinois Firearm Deer Season

Dec 19, 2023 - IDNR Announces Extended Season For Controlled Pheasant Hunting Program

Feb 25, 2024 - Chuck Martin Named 2023 IRAP Landowner Of the Year, Three Others in Area Recognized

 