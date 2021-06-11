SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois State Fair Museum Foundation today announced they are seeking individuals to spotlight during the Illinois State Fair as an Illinoisan of the Day. The Illinoisan of the Day program looks to honor individuals who exemplify the qualities and characteristics associated with Illinois- integrity, dependability, sense of community and strong ethics.

Illinoisan of the Day nominees must be a minimum of 25 years of age and should have an affiliation with state and/or county fairs in Illinois or agricultural groups, involved in service activities, educational projects, and/or youth programs. In addition, nominees must have shown their true Illinois spirit through continued volunteerism and community service.

Article continues after sponsor message

Illinoisan of the Day winners will receive honors on their special day during this year’s Illinois State Fair, which takes place August 12 - 22.

Nomination forms can be requested by calling the Museum Foundation at 217-725-8047 or downloaded by visiting the museum foundation website www.statefairmuseum.org. The deadline for nomination is July 22nd.

The Illinois State Fair Museum Foundation is a non-profit 501(c)3 organization created on October 11, 2006. The Foundation is dedicated to preserving the rich heritage, traditions, and legacy of the Illinois State Fair for future generations.

More like this: