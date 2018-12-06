Nominations now being accepted for 2018 Altonian of the Year Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. ALTON - The City of Alton is now accepting nominations for the 2018 Altonian of the Year Awards. The Altonian of the Year Awards recognize outstanding dedication and contribution to the Alton community while demonstrating exemplary civic pride and a commitment to social justice. Below are the directions for submitting a nomination: Complete the identification information for the nominee. Answer all the questions on the form. Keep in mind that the more facts, figures, and examples you provide, the better the Selection Committee will get to know the person being nominated and this increases the likelihood of being selected as an Altonian of the Year. Include as much information as possible as to why the nominee should be recognized.

You may answer the questions directly or by providing supporting documents.

You may answer the questions on a separate sheet of paper and attach it to this form. Sign the form as nominator and include your phone number. Please return nomination forms to the City Clerk’s office (101 E. Third Street Alton, IL 62002). Nomination forms must be received no later than December 17, 2018 to be eligible. Criteria for the Altonian of the Year Awards Nominees must be residential citizens of Alton, Illinois. There are four categories for Altonian of the Year: Citizen of the Year — 18 years old and up

Youth of the Year — Under 18 years old

Business of the Year

Public Servant of the Year — E.g., police officer, fire fighter, public works, etc. The achievement(s) on which the nomination is based must occur between December 1, 2017, and November 30, 2018. to be eligible. Nominee is: an individual who has given freely of their time for community betterment;

an individual who is an inspirational role model for the Alton community;

an individual from any walk of life.

(There are no restrictions relating to gender, race, religion or ethnic background.) Nominations should be based on excellence in one or more of the following areas: Active involvement in community work and/or service clubs/church groups outside of their place of employment or educational facility

Positive impact in the Alton community

Personal commitment to the benefit of the Alton community

Outstanding achievement or act of heroism

Overcoming significant personal adversity

Positive and inspiring personal attributes that serve to encourage others Article continues after sponsor message Limited spots available - advertise with us today! Only information that is included with the nomination will be used in determining award winners. As part of your nomination, you are welcome to include testimonials, brochures and letters of reference, or any other documents that support the nomination. Award winners will be recognized at the first Alton City Council meeting in January 2019. CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE ALTONIAN OF THE YEAR AWARDS NOMINATION FORM. More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip watch live → Live Now Our Daily Show! Ft: Rock Crown, Skitopel, and More!