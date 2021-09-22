BELLEVILLE — The BASIC Initiative is accepting nominations for the 13th Annual Belleville Citizens of Character Awards. All nominees must be 18 years of age or older and live and/or work in Belleville. The nomination deadline is October 1, 2021.

“Citizens of Character are those who help make a positive difference in our community and enhance the quality of life in Belleville,” said BASIC Executive Committee President Becca Boyer. “We know there are a lot of dedicated residents working to make our city and region better and we are excited to again honor and celebrate the winners.” The Citizens of Character Awards and annual dinner were postponed last year, due to COVID-19.

Visit www.BASICbelleville.org to learn more about the awards and complete the online nomination form. BASIC Board members and individuals holding public office or seeking public office are not eligible to be nominated.

Winners will be highlighted at the 13th Annual Belleville Citizens of Character Celebration in November.

For additional questions about the nomination process, contact Melissa Taylor mtaylor@bths201.org.

