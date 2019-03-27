SPRINGFIELD, IL – Farmers who would like to run for a three-year-term on the Illinois Corn Marketing Board (ICMB), the Illinois Soybean Program Operating Board (ISPOB), or the Illinois Sheep and Wool Marketing Board (ISWMB) can now start circulating nomination petitions.

Petitions are available through the commodity organizations and at the Illinois Department of Agriculture in Springfield. The deadline to complete and return these petitions is May 15th for the Corn Marketing Board and Soybean Program Operating Board candidates and May 31st for the Sheep and Wool Marketing Board candidates.

To be eligible, each candidate must be at least 18 years old, be an affected producer of the commodity in which he/she is petitioning to represent, reside in the district to be represented, and have submitted a valid petition by the filing deadline.

Elections for all three boards will be held on July 2, 2019. Ballots can be cast at your local county extension office. If your local extension office happens to be closed that day you may request an absentee ballot.

For more information, call the Illinois Department of Agriculture at (217) 524-1083 or visit our website at www.agr.state.il.us.



A list of counties holding commodity elections are as follows:

ILLINOIS CORN MARKETING BOARD

District Counties in District

District 3 Henderson, Henry, Knox, Mercer, Rock Island, Warren

District 6 Champaign, Ford, Iroquois, Vermilion

District 9 Adams, Brown, Hancock, McDonough, Pike, Schuyler

District 12 Clark, Coles, Crawford, Cumberland, Douglas, Edgar, Japer

District 15 Alexander, Franklin, Gallatin, Hamilton, Hardin, Jackson, Johnson,

Massac, Parry, Pope, Pulaski, Randolph, Saline, Union, Williamson

ILLINOIS SOYBEAN PROGRAM OPERATING BOARD

Article continues after sponsor message

District Counties in District

District 3 Henderson, Henry, Mercer, Rock Island, Stark, Warren, Whiteside

District 4 Bureau, Grundy, Kendall, LaSalle

District 6 Livingston, McLean, Woodford

District 8 Adams, Brown, Hancock, McDonough, Schuyler

District 15 Clinton, Madison, Monroe, St. Clair

District 18 Alexander, Franklin, Gallatin, Hamilton, Hardin, Johnson, Massac, Pope,

Pulaski, Saline, Union, Williamson

ILLINOIS SHEEP & WOOL MARKETING BOARD

District Counties in District

District 3 Fulton, Hancock, Henderson, Henry, Knox, McDonough, Mercer,

Rock Island, Warren

District 6 Christian, DeWitt, Logan, Macon, Mason, McLean, Menard,

Montgomery, Moultrie, Sangamon, Shelby

More like this: