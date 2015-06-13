With two Rawlings Gold Gloves already on his resume, it’s not unexpected to see Jason Heyward make a highlight-reel play in right field. But on Saturday, the St. Louis Cardinals outfielder caught a ball he didn’t even see.

“I saw it off the bat and that was the last time I saw it until I went to throw it in,” shared Heyward on his 8th inning grab to rob Kendrys Morales of extra bases. “You just hope. You just hope that one it found me and thank God it did. If it didn’t, they probably would’ve scored a run there.”

“I mean, that’s the game,” stated Mike Matheny, who’s team won 3-2. “That play’s even so much more difficult than what he made it look. That’s a game-changing play. We’ve got a man on third base and a run in, just an absolute mess going on and he somehow stuck with it–a great play.”

Over the last few years, games have not been scheduled to begin at today’s 3:10 start due to the extreme shadows and sun that cover the field of Busch Stadium. Heyward had all of those elements to deal with on the shot from Morales, but he refused to bail out.

“It’s definitely tough and part of our game playing in an open stadium, he said. “Playoff times are at those times, so I guess you want those games as many times as possible but it was definitely tough today.”

“‘Self-preservation?,” answered Heyward if he thought the ball could hit him in the face. “If I tried to cover my face, then I probably wouldn’t have caught the ball. Just tried to catch the ball and whatever happens.”

–Tyler Lyons earned his first win since May 28, 2013–also against the Kansas City Royals. He finished with a line of 5.0 IP, 3 hits, 2 earned runs, 2 HRs, BB, and 6 Ks. He threw 79 pitches/57 strikes. Lyon’s strikeout of Lorenzo Cain in the 3rd inning was the 100th of his career.

–Kolten Wong stole his 5th base of the season. He is now 28-36 in his career.

–Trevor Rosenthal recorded his third save of the season of 4 outs or more and now has 21 saves for 2015.

photo credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports