EDWARDSVILLE - The Serenity Strategy Network has been developing a platform that will increase LGBT+ enrollment on campuses across the world. They are one of Saint Louis’s first LGBT+ social enterprises. Noga Sachs is opening the talk and will hit on how inflamatory remarks could increase unrest on college campuses, she will also cover the current political climate of the US.

The Serenity Strategy Network understands that self-reported rankings do not accurately represent the resources actually available on college campuses. The Serenity College rankings is a community driven college ranking which is the diffrence between The Serenity College Rankings and Campus Pride College Rankings. The Serenity Strategy Network’s long-term goal is to get more LGBT individuals into higher education and to make sure they have the support system to increase graduation rates and the skills to get a job after education has been achieved. October 16, 2018 2:30pm at SIUE in in the Morris University Center Missouri Room.

CEO Bryon Pierson will hit on how The Serenity Strategy Network found a way to accurately represent the basic LGBT resources on college campuses so that prospective students can have a snapshot of what life would really be like for them at different campuses across the nation.

