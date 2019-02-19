CHAMPAIGN-URBANA – Edwardsville senior wrestler Noah Surtin concluded the individual season on Saturday at the IHSA State Wrestling Tournament with his 50th win in the semifinals and he ultimately brought home a second-place medal.

Surtin, who won the championship at 113 pounds in 2018, brought home second place in the 120-pound Class 3A final on Saturday to Matt Ramos of Lockport, dropping a close 8-4 decision in the IHSA state wrestling tournament at State Farm Center in Champaign-Urbana.

Surtin thought it was tough match against an opponent whom he enjoys wrestling against.

“It was tough,” Surtin said in an interview after the match. “He (Ramos) came out ready to go and I gave it to him. He wrestled great, technical, and he came out with the win. It was a fun match, he’s a great competitor, and I respect him.”

Surtin now stands at 50-2 going into Tuesday’s team sectional meet against New Lenox Lincoln-Way West in Taylorville, and is very proud of his career, which includes three medals and his state championship.

“I’m proud of what I got to accomplish,” Surtin said, “and I’m proud of this team, and seeing what we can do at state this weekend.”Colin Feeney also contributed to this story.

