WINNETKA – Alton swimmer Noah Clancy qualified sixth for the finals of the 100-yard backstroke, but didn’t advance in the 100-yard breaststroke, while Caden Akal also didn’t advance in his events on the first day of the IHSA state swimming meet on Friday afternoon at New Trier High School in Winnetka, a Chicago suburb.

Clancy had a time of 50.83 seconds, putting him sixth of the 12 swimmers who qualified for the 100 backstroke finals on Saturday. He also swam the 100-yard breaststroke in 1:02.31, failing to advance to the finals.

Meanwhile, Akal had times of 21.64 seconds in the 50-yard freestyle and 47.54 seconds in the 100-yard freestyle, but also failed to advance in either event.

Clancy will be swimming in the 100-yard backstroke finals Saturday at New Trier, with the swimming to begin at 11 a.m.

