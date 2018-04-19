Noah Anthony Moore
April 19, 2018 11:48 AM April 19, 2018 11:48 AM
Listen to the story
Name: Noah Anthony Moore
Parents: Nicholas Moore and Taylor Blaine of Jerseyville
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
Birth Weight: 6 lbs 9 oz
Birth Length: 19 inches
Date: April 15, 2018
Article continues after sponsor message
Time: 1:24 p.m.
Hospital: OSF St. Anthony's
Siblings: Meyah (4), Brazzlyn (5), Jayden (5)
Grandparents: Heath and Linda Blaine, Jerseyville; Cathy Smith, Wood River
Great Grandparents: Harold and Jane Meeks, Alton; Bob and Linda Blaine, Delhi; Catherine Casey, Alton
More like this: