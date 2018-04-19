Name: Noah Anthony Moore

Parents: Nicholas Moore and Taylor Blaine of Jerseyville

Birth Weight: 6 lbs 9 oz

Birth Length: 19 inches

Date: April 15, 2018

Time: 1:24 p.m.

Hospital: OSF St. Anthony's

Siblings: Meyah (4), Brazzlyn (5), Jayden (5)

Grandparents: Heath and Linda Blaine, Jerseyville; Cathy Smith, Wood River

Great Grandparents: Harold and Jane Meeks, Alton; Bob and Linda Blaine, Delhi; Catherine Casey, Alton

