EDWARDSVILLE - Two vehicles, one a semi-truck, crashed on Interstate-255 near New Poag Road around 1:15 p.m. Thursday.

Article continues after sponsor message

The initial call sounded serious, Edwardsville Fire Department Chief James Whiteford said. He explained two ambulances were sent, but one was called off after firefighters arrived at the scene. Whiteford said the initial 911 call said someone was on the ground out of the vehicle, which was concerning because of the speed of traffic on I-255.

Thankfully, he said there appeared to be minor injuries in the accident.

No other details of what caused the accident were yet available.