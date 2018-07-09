ALTON - Alton Fire Department Battalion Chief David Eichen said no injuries were reported following a small blaze in the 3500 block of Oscar in Alton Saturday afternoon.

Eichen said the fire reportedly started within the confines of a burning barrel before it spread to the home and toward the attic. He said the house contained as many as five or six residents, who were all able to exit the home without any injuries. He said multiple calls came to the station around 4:30 p.m. Saturday from people seeing the blaze spreading.

When utilizing burning barrels, Eichen said people should monitor it during the duration of the process while holding a hose or a bucket of water in case the fire escapes the barrel. He said a city ordinance manages such burning, but added it is mostly enforced in cases of extreme negligence or repeat offenders.

