JERSEY COUNTY – The Jersey County Sheriff's Office released information on a crash, which occurred Thursday morning on Highway 67 near the outskirts of Godfrey.

The crash occurred on the highway near Ingham Lane. In recent months, several such crashes have occurred in Jersey County on Highway 67, especially near the area where the road goes from being a four-lane highway to a two-lane highway. In previous interviews with Riverbender.com, Jersey County Sheriff Mike Ringhausen said he expected that highway to become safer once work on Highway 67 is finally completed.

No one was injured in the crash Thursday morning in which a 2002 Pontiac Sunfire traveling eastbound on Ingham Lane collided with a 2017 Nissan Sentra traveling southbound on Highway 67. According to a report from the sheriff's office, the driver of the Sunfire did not yield to oncoming traffic and pulled into the path of the Sentra.

All the occupants of the vehicles were treated on the scene.

