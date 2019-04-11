ALTON - No injuries were reported, but one woman was taken into custody following a two-vehicle collision near the intersection of College Avenue and Homer Adams Parkway.

Alton Police Public Information Officer Emily Hejna said the woman was taken into custody due to warrants from Madison County and Wood River for a body attachment (usually given for failure to pay fees) and a failure to appear in court. The crash occurred just before 3 p.m. when a van driven by the woman collided with a utility truck.

The woman's name has not been released at this time by authorities.

Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.

