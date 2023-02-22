EDWARDSVILLE - Some may have noticed a large Illinois State Police presence on a part of the Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville campus on Wednesday, however, an Illinois State Police Department spokesperson assured the public that ISP was not involved with any incident at SIUE on Wednesday.

SIUE Interim Police Chief Justin Lieberman explained that ISP does sometimes do training on parts of the university campus property and that likely is what was going on on Wednesday.

