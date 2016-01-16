http://www.stlbaseballweekly.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/01/16-1-16-Matt-Carpenter-on-mindset-CHC.mp3

After spending the first four years of his big league career finishing the season at least in the National League Championship Series, the role of being an underdog is something new for Matt Carpenter.

“Holliday and I were talking about it yesterday,” said Carpenter at the Winter Warm-Up on Saturday. “Our five starters–really like where we’re at. We’re getting overlooked, I think, because we haven’t made a ton of moves. A lot of what we’ve got coming has been around for a while, but we’ve got a good group. It’s going to be special. Coming off a season where we won 100 games and we’ve got some guys that weren’t a part of it that would play huge roles–like Adam, Matt Adams missed a ton of time, the list goes on forever. I think we’ve got a real good shot to be right where we want to be.”

And even with division-rival Chicago signing away some of his former teammates–and in particular, Jason Heyward’s comments on why he chose the Cubs over the Cardinals, Carpenter was direct in explaining it did not create added incentive to win.

“I can promise you this–we don’t have to take a clipping of a newspaper article and pin it on the bulletin board to motivate these guys to want to beat the Cubs,” said Carpenter. “I can promise you that. There’s not anything Jason Heyward said that’s like ‘now, okay, we’re going to play them hard.’ We’re going to go after them hard no matter what. Jason could be playing in New York and we would go after the Cubs. The fact that they are continually improving is motivation enough that we want to go after them and show them this is our division to lose and that’s the mindset.”

Carpenter, who remains friends with Heyward, isn’t concerned about Heyward about choosing Chicago over St. Louis because of the youth versus age on the two teams.

“I’ve even talked to him about it–I think that came out a little different than what he meant to come out,” said Carpenter. “You don’t want to tell those guys that. You don’t want to tell Matt that ‘hey, you’re aging and that our core here’s falling apart between you and Adam and Yadi’. But no, I think that those guys–if anything they’re as seasoned and have veteran leadership that you can’t quantify and you can’t take for granted. We’ve got a group of guys that have played in some serious, serious, substantial post-season games on some post-season runs, on some World Series winners and that is extremely valuable. You can’t say that about some of the other teams in baseball. I’m pretty glad to be part of this ‘aging core’.”

“I’m putting words in his mouth, but I would assume that he looked at it as the length of a 10-year contract, he had an opportunity in Chicago to extend relationships with these guys whereas in 10 years Matt, Wainwright, myself possibly, would not be playing here anymore. I think that’s what he meant.”

And Carpenter goes back to initial thoughts on his confidence with what St. Louis does have for 2016 and it’s inclusion of youth.

“I can’t say it enough, I think that’s something that gets completely overlooked,” he pointed out. “We’ve got some young ones too–how old is Grichuk, 23? And then you’ve got Piscotty. Both of them are coming off phenomenal seasons. You’ve got Carlos Martinez, who’s extremely young and like I said, the list goes on. We’ve got just as many as they do. I think that gets overlooked.”

photo credit: St. Louis Baseball Weekly, Bill Grenblatt/UPI