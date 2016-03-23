(Jupiter, FL) As expected, the St. Louis Cardinals will not use a designated hitter when they host the Miami Marlins this afternoon.

“Yeah, we’ll see pitchers in there everyday moving forward,” confirmed Mike Matheny of some of the changes as his team moves into their final nine exhibition games. “Obviously, numbers go down and we start playing guys more often, they’re playing a little longer into the game. Just kind of the progression.”

Carlos Martinez will be making his third start of the Grapefruit League. He struck out five of the eight batters he retired in 2.2 innings pitched during his last outing.

The Cardinals are 7-10-2 this spring, but are winless in their last 8 games.

“I like the way we’ve played–we’ve been in every game,” said Matheny on the balance of competing to win and also realizing that players may be working on things.

“To us, it’s more important and it’s more of a priority for us to get the guys the work they need, to work on the things that they need, and hope that translates into wins. We don’t sacrifice everything to go for a win right now like we do during the season.”

This is the fifth of seven matchups between the Cardinals and Marlins, who share the facilities at Roger Dean Stadium.

–Tim Cooney will pitch on the backfields today in a live game situation. Brayan Pena will handle his catching duties and also get some work at first base.