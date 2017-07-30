(Busch Stadium) Perhaps for the last time, Lance Lynn will take the mound for the St. Louis Cardinals this afternoon as they close out their series against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Eligible to become a free agent at the end of this season, Lynn has been the subject of many trade rumors. However, just a couple hours before game time, manager Mike Matheny shared the team is not particularly close to a deal of any kind.

“They gave me an indication that there’s lots of ‘stuff’ out there and going on, but that a lot of times it’s almost something has to trigger to where then other opportunities, but nothing imminent, right in our face right now,” said Matheny of news from the front office.

For his part, Lynn has publicly maintained that the team would not move him–as the Cardinals are still close enough to go on a run and win the National League Central Division title.

“We’re four games back, I’m not going anywhere,” he said after his most recent outing.

“There’s been so much–it just shows his toughness of being able to put that aside and get out there and focus on what he needs to do,” said Matheny. “Some guys, quite honestly, it gives a little chip or a little edge to go out but he’s continued to just prepare and do his work and give me another chance where I’ll go do what I do. That’s what we want everybody doing.”

Conversations have obviously already been had, but if a deal becomes more likely, Matheny could be consulted on the move.

“Sometimes, if there’s time,” he explained. “Other times, stuff just happens fast. I might be on the field, I’m not so accessible. But I’m grateful the fact that they do, they want to know those sorts of things because there’s this fraternity that people know about people in this game. Usually, you’re only one call away from knowing somebody not too far removed from certain people and what can you tell us? Is there anything we should know before this happens? They realize there’s some value to that. It’s not the end all to be all, but there can be value, whether it’s in the off-season or mid-season.”

The MLB trade deadline is tomorrow at 3pm (CT).

